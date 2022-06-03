हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka weather update: Heavy rainfall to lash state for 4 days; IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, coastal regions

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar districts of south Karnataka. Yellow alert has been sounded in Bengaluru and coastal districts.

Representational image

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Karnataka for four days from Friday (June 3, 2022) by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru and coastal regions.

The Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are to witness heavy showers.

The rain is going to lash Hassan, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu and Chikkamagalur districts.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar districts of south Karnataka. Yellow alert has been sounded in Bengaluru and coastal districts.

It has also been warned of rain with lightning and thunder in most districts of the state. Bengaluru will experience lightning and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

North Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Bidar, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur will not be affected with rainfall.

Yellow alert is a signal of just watch and the weather condition during this alert is heavy rain from 7.5 to 15 mm.

