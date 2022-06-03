New Delhi: The IMD (India Meteorological Department) predicted a partly cloudy day with light rain in the National Capital for Friday (June 3). The weather office also said that a heatwave is unlikely in the city this week, but the maximum temperature will oscillate between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius over the next three days in Delhi.

Monsoon update: Rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka, and other states

Under the influence of monsoonal westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over south peninsular India, the weather office has forecast fairly widespread rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep and over the next five days.

It has also forecasted isolated to scattered rains over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next five days.

Rainfall/thunderstorm Forecast & Warnings:

Due to cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal in mid-tropospheric levels; the east­west trough from the cyclonic over Southeast Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland, north­south trough roughly along Long.88°E & to north of Lat.20°N pic.twitter.com/84pKWNMezj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 2, 2022

IMD also predicted scattered rainfall with thunderstorms over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next 5 days.

Heatwave in India

The IMD has predicted the rising heatwave conditions in Northwest India. "Heatwave conditions in isolated places very likely over Rajasthan on June 2 and June 3; over south Punjab, south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh & north Madhya Pradesh on June 3 and June 4 and over Vidarbha during June 2 to June 5, 2022," said IMD.

