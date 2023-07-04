Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada Declares Holiday For Schools, Colleges In Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri, Bantwal Regions Amid Heavy Rain Alert

New Delhi: In the wake of an intense rain spell in the region, the district collector of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada has declared a holiday for schools and colleges. The district authority has announced a holiday in all the schools and colleges of Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal regions of the district.

The IMD has already issued an orange alert for Karnataka and the southern state is very likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall today as predicted by the met department. According to IMD's weather forecast Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to heavy very likely to continue over Southern India during the next 5 days.

IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Dakshina Kannada,

cre Trending Stories

Heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada districts of Coastal Karnataka & over Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts of South Interior Karnataka.

Karnataka Weather Update: Very Heavy Rains Likely In Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka and over the Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Davanagere, Kodagu districts of South Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours

Bengaluru Weather Update

IMD has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate during the next 24 hours in Bengaluru. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 Degrees Celsius, stated the met department.

Very Heavy Rains Likely In Udupi, Tumakuru, Chitradurga

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Udupi district of Coastal Karnataka and over the Davangere, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Haveri district of North Interior Karnataka and over the Tumakuru, and Chitradurga districts of South Interior Karnataka.