Karpoori Thakur: A Journey Of Social Advocacy And Political Legacy Of 'Jan Nayak'

In a significant development, the Centre declared on Tuesday that the late Karpoori Thakur, former Chief Minister of Bihar and distinguished Socialist leader, will be posthumously conferred with India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna. Thakur, a former Chief Minister of Bihar, earned recognition for his advocacy on behalf of the backward classes.

Karpoori Thakur's Early Life and Political Journey

Born on January 24, 1924, in Pitaunjhia village, which is now known as 'Karpuri Gram' in the Samastipur District of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur was deeply influenced by Indian nationalistic ideals. During his academic pursuits, he joined the All India Students' Federation (AISF), the oldest student organization in India, driven by his commitment to nationalist principles.

Motivated by a fervent sense of patriotism, Thakur interrupted his graduate studies to actively participate in the Quit India Movement initiated by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942, aiming to compel the British colonial rulers to depart from India. His courageous involvement in the Indian National Movement led to a 26-month imprisonment when the British authorities cracked down on participants.

Post-Independence Political Career of Karpoori Thakur

Following India's independence on August 15, 1947, Karpoori Thakur, initially working as a teacher in his village, re-entered active politics. He secured victory in the 1952 Bihar Legislative Assembly election from the Tajpur constituency, representing the Socialist Party.

Karpoori Thakur gained legendary status in Indian politics due to his successful advocacy for workers' rights, often leading strikes and facing arrests. In 1970, he undertook a 28-day fast-unto-death agitation for the welfare of laborers in Telco.

Before becoming Bihar's first non-Congress socialist chief minister, Thakur served as the state's education minister. He staunchly believed that education in the state should be imparted in Hindi, not English. As chief minister, he implemented a complete ban on alcohol in the state.

Karpoori Thakur shared a close association with Jay Prakash Narayan, another iconic socialist leader. During the emergency period in India (1975-77), Thakur, along with JP Narayan and other Janata Party stalwarts, played a pivotal role in launching the 'Sampoorna Kranti' (Total Revolution) movement, aimed at bringing about a non-violent transformation in Indian society.

In 1979, when the Janata Party split, Karpoori Thakur aligned himself with the Charan Singh faction. He was re-elected to the Bihar Assembly in 1980 and 1985. Karpoori Thakur passed away on February 17, 1988, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to social and political causes.