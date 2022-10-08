Karti Chidambaram pitches Shashi Tharoor for Congress chief, says party ‘needs urgent reformist thinking’

New Delhi: In a strong endorsement of Shashi Tharoor in the Congress presidential election, party MP Karti Chidambaram said on Saturday that the former diplomat's pragmatic modernism, combined with his appeal beyond the party, is critical in combating the BJP's "divisive politics." Chidambaram also stated that business as usual will not help Congress and that the party urgently needs reformist thinking. "Shashi Tharoor is my choice for Congress President. His pragmatic modernism, combined with his appeal outside the party, is critical in combating the BJP's divisive politics "Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga MP stated. "Status quo and business as usual won't help our party. There's an urgent need for reformist thinking in our party," Chidambaram was one of the proposers who signed Tharoor's nomination forms for the Congress presidential elections.

Responding to a social media user who claimed Tharoor embodies everything the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promotes as "English-enabled privileged elitism," Chidambaram questioned when language proficiency became a disadvantage and liability.

Also Read: 'Was not expecting support from big leaders': Shashi Tharoor after Kerala Congress chief sides with Kharge in polls

"Shashi Tharoor appeals to an audience well beyond the party faithful. Congress needs that now. His success is due to his own academic achievements, which aspirational India admires," he stated. Tharoor will face veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka for the party's top position.

Also Read: Will Priyanka Gandhi contest Congress President election? Sonia Gandhi adds FUEL to the discussion after THIS

On October 17, Congress will vote for a new president. On October 19, the results will be announced. It will be the first time in over 24 years that a non-Gandhi has led the party.