Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir hangover hasn't weaned off yet: Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik

Emphasising on the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that no casualty has taken place in the Valley since August 5, the day when Centre announced the repealing of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir hangover hasn&#039;t weaned off yet: Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik

Panaji: Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that his Kashmir hangover has not "weaned off" yet. "I have come to Goa only three weeks ago from Kashmir. My Kashmir hangover hasn`t weaned off yet," the Goa Governor said.

Malik was speaking on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji. Emphasising on the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that no casualty has taken place in the Valley since August 5, the day when Centre announced the repealing of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Not a single casualty has taken place in Kashmir since Article 370 has been abrogated. Police have not fired even a single bullet since August 5," he said. The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor was sworn in as the Governor of Goa on November 3.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on October 25 appointed Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Goa. Malik was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir when it was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without a legislature. The two Union Territories came into existence on October 31.

Jammu and Kashmirarticle 370Satya Pal Malik
New Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray holds 1st cabinet meeting, focuses on aid to farmers, revival of Raigad Fort

