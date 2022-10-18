Kashmiri Pandits' Killing: Massive protests in valley, Hurriyat Conference's board removed

Protest and demonstrations are being held for the third consecutive day across the Kashmir Valley against the fresh targeted Killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the region. On Monday, angry protestors removed the board of Hurriyat Conference (Moderate) faction from the top of the gate at one of their offices in the valley. The protestors also wrote 'India' on the Gate of the Hurriyat Conference Office.

Protests, sit in, candlelight marches were held at Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla and Kupwara district of Kashmir Valley. Apart from the Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees, huge number of locals, including members from civil society also took part in these protests and demanded stern action against the killers.

The protestors demanded for the security of Kashmiri Pandits and said those responsible for these killings should be hanged in the middle of road publicly.