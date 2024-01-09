Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley is witnessing an unprecedented change in the weather. It's January and most of the tourist resorts like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg by now used to have ample snow accumulated. But this year, the winter wonderland of Kashmir, Gulmarg is dry with no snow anywhere to be seen. The experts blame global warming while the tourists visiting to witness the snow are left disappointed.

Dry Spell Affects Glaciers, Groundwater, Horticulture

Kashmir Valley is facing a dry spell this season, with no snow or rain in the valley. The MeT Department says that there is around 75 percent rainfall deficit through December and January. And the world-famous ski resort Gulmarg slopes are looking barren with no snow cover.

“The weather is dry throughout Jammu and Kashmir and during the next one week till 16th to 17th January, the weather is going to be dry. There is no major relief from this dry spell for the next few days. Over the years, the glaciers have shrunk, and this year there has been no snow, and the rate of shrinkage can be rapid due to absence of snowfall. Long term implications of the dry spell could affect groundwater level and horticulture sector too. There is no snow, and it will impact tourism as well,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, Director, MeT, Kashmir.

The weather experts have said that the warming of sea surface temperatures has disrupted the global weather and is also one of the reasons for less rains and snow in the Himalayan region.

Tourists Cancel Trips, Locals Lose Income

The tourists visiting places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are highly disappointed as there is no snow cover on these hill stations. Many of them had planned their trips in January to see snow and enjoy winter sports, but they are now regretting their decision. Daman, a tourist from Delhi, said, “We had planned a trip in January to see snow and we are disappointed that there is no snow. We spent so much money and came so far, and we are kind of disappointed.”

The dry spell has also now started to impact the livelihood of the locals whose lives depend on tourism. The disappointment among the tourists visiting is now spreading via social media and many people are cancelling their trips to Kashmir. The tourist stakeholders are also praying and hoping for weather change so that the tourist rush continues.

Touseef Parray, a tourist guide, said, “We are losing out a lot of money due to no snow. Usually there used to be a lot of snow, around 5-6 feet but the dry spell has led to a lot of losses. The sledge guys, the guides and everyone is losing out on money due to dry spell.”

Locals Blame Government, Demand Action

People living at these tourist places are also angry with the government, they believe that all the trees that are cut down to build hotels and huts are also a big reason for climate change. They request the government to pay attention to this, otherwise a bad situation will turn in worst.

“The forests in Gulmarg that are being continuously cut down to build hotels seem is proving disastrous. Apart from this, garbage and other plastic wastes being dumped in forests is also affecting climate. Government needs to pay attention to otherwise those tourist places will be destroyed,” said Shahid Salim, a social activist.

The Meteorological Department has said that no relief is expected for next one week as no major western disturbance is approaching to Jammu and Kashmir. Gulmarg Development Authority had already organized winter sports and winter carnival a month ago, including four Games India Games and other ski courses in Gulmarg, Pehlgam and Sonamarg but is waiting for snow.