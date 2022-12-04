Katewara villagers boycott MCD polls in North West district Delhi - Here's why

New Delhi: People in Delhi's North West district have boycotted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s election due to a lack of basic amenities such as proper roads and drains in their village. They want the government to work for them and develop their community before they vote. A 9% voter turnout was recorded until 10.30 a.m. in the high-stakes civic election in Delhi, which is widely regarded as a three-way contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. There are 1,349 candidates in the race, and over 1.45 crore voters are eligible to vote in the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) 250 wards, the results of which could have far-reaching consequences.

According to Katewara Villagers

“People in Katewara village, North West district, say they have boycotted MCD elections due to a lack of basic amenities in the village, such as proper roads and drains. Till the time the authorities don't hear our grievances, we won't vote,” they say. The polls opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 5:30 p.m. On December 7, votes will be counted. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, urged people on Sunday to vote in order to establish an honest establishment in the MCD that produces results. Kejriwal voted at a polling station in Civil Lines with his parents, wife, and children.

Delhi | People of Katewara village in North West district say they have boycotted MCD elections due to a lack of basic amenities like proper roads, drains in the village



Congress Candidate lodges complaint against BJP Candidate in Rohini: MCD Polls

On the other hand, Congress candidate Shagun Bhadana, contesting the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) election from ward no 22 of Rohini B, has lodged a complaint before the returning officer against BJP candidate Komal Vashisht for allegedly fooling voters by projecting herself as a doctor. Bhadana has alleged in her complaint that Vashisht has prefixed `Dr` to her name and presented herself as a doctor during the campaigning and "thus fooled the voters".

"Komal Vashisht who is contesting MCD elections on BJP Ticket from Ward No 22 Rohini-B, has violated the model code of conduct and also has committed a criminal breach of trust by adding Dr before her name. She is not a qualified doctor. Only a qualified doctor such as an MBBS can write Dr before her name," reads the complaint. Bhadana said, "Any person who has successfully completed Ph.D. on any subject can call him/herself as Dr But she has no Ph.D. degree either."

"As per the information, Komal is only a Dietician. And any dietician cannot add the word `Dr` before her name. This is a serious matter as she is fooling the common people who think that she is a doctor and is contesting elections. Appropriate action should be taken against her," read her complaint lodged before returning official and Delhi Police. According to the information Komal has done a Diploma in Health and Nutrition from IGNOU in 2018. Speaking to a news agency, Vashisht said that she had submitted what she had to say before the returning officer. "You take it from there, I have submitted my view, right now I am busy with other things," she said.

