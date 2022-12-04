Delhi MCD Elections 2022: 450 voters deleted from list because they support BJP, claims Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: BJP Leader and MP from North East Delhi on Sunday (December 4) alleged that the Delhi government deleted the names of 450 voters from the list because they supported the saffron party. Tiwari's shocking claims came after he cast his votes at a polling booth in Yamuna Vihar -1. Claiming the deletion of voters' names from the list Tiwari said that the BJP will file a complaint against the matter and appeal for the cancellation of this election.

Talking to the reporters outside the polling booth Tiwari said, "In Subash Mohalla ward, names of 450 voters have been deleted from the voter list because they support BJP. This is a big conspiracy by the Delhi govt, will complain against this and appeal for cancellation of this polls and re-election."

Delhi is holding municipal elections for 250 wards at 13,638 polling stations set up by Delhi State Election Commission and 1,45,05,322 voters will cast their franchise to decide the fate of 1349 candidates.

The polling for Delhi MCD Elections began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm today. The counting of votes will be done on December 7, 2022.