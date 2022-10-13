KCET Counselling 2022: First round mock allotment result RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in- Direct link here

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the mock seat allotment result on kea.kar.nic.in. KEA released it on October 12, 2022, instead of the original October 13 release date. Candidates have been instructed to get their documentation checked by October 11, 2022, as KCET counselling is already taking place. Originally set for October 8, the deadline for document verification was later extended until October 11. Candidates may modify their choices now that the mock seat allocation for the medical and dental programmes is available. Currently open, the window will conclude on October 15, 2022. On October 17, 2022, the Seat Allocation for Round 1 will be released after taking into account the modifications made by students.

Candidates are urged to make the necessary modifications well in advance of the deadline to avoid a last-minute rush, even though the deadline to alter options expires on October 15. ALSO READ: IIT JAM 2023 application last date extended till October 14 at jam.iitg.ac.in

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official websitecetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the latest announcement

Click on link which reads, “12-10 PGET 2022 Medical/Dental/DNB mock allotment result”

After being redirected to another page, enter PGET number and click on submit

The result will be displayed on screen

Go through it and download the same

A candidate's application will be withdrawn if they fail to provide a legitimate study certificate, a certificate of study in Kannada that has been countersigned by the relevant BEO, and other original certifications.