KCET result 2021 today: Here’s steps to check, direct link

New Delhi: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release KCET result today (September 20, 2021) at 4 pm, announced state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan in a tweet. Once announced, the KCET results will be available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)- kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.Karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) was held on multiple days. The CET exams were successfully held on August 28, 29 and 30 amid COVID-19 fears in the state.

KCET Result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Vist the official website of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.Karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on KCET result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your KCET result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the KCET result and take a printout for future reference

As many as 2,01,834 students have registered for CET exams. 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) attended Biology, 1,89,522 (90.90 per cent), Physics 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) and 1,93,522 (95.98 per cent) attended Chemistry examinations.

The CET exams were held in 530 centres across Karnataka following COVID-19 guidelines. Twelve students who tested positive for COVID-19 also gave their exams in the stipulated rooms.

