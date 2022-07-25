KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) issued a notification to students who had applied for the Karnataka UGCET 2022, requesting that they upload their CBSE 12th Result 2022 on the KEA's official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The deadline for submitting an application to upload the CBSE Class 12 results to the KEA official website is July 25, 2022.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results are expected to be released soon at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KEA will only release the KCET 2022 results online, with no physical copies sent to candidates who took the exams. ALSO READ: ISC 12th Result 2022: Twins from Gurugram top CISCE results, know all about them here

KCET Result 2022: Here’s how to check result 2022

Once released, students can check their Karnataka CET 2022 result following the simple steps given below-

Go to the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority, at kea.kar.nic.in

Click on 'KCET Result 2022' on the homepage

To log in, enter all the required credentials and submit

Your KCET results will now display on the screen

Download the same and take a printout of the same for future references

The KCET is held each year for candidates seeking admission to Karnataka state colleges for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary medicine, and other technical courses. The Karnataka exam authority administered the KCET exam from June 16 to 18. It should be noted that the KCET 2022 results will not be available until the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results are available.