KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the results of the KCET 2022 exams on its official website. It should be noted that the KEA has not yet made an official announcement about the KCET results date and time. According to local media reports, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results are likely to be released tomorrow on July 2, 2022.

Candidates will be able to check their results on the KEA's official website, kea.kar.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, once they are declared. The KEA will announce the KCET result 2022 only online, with no physical copies being sent to candidates who took the exams. ALSO READ: CISCE Class 12th result 2022: ISC, ICSE results to be out SOON at cisce.org- check details here

KCET Result 2022: How to check result online

Go to the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority, at kea.kar.nic.in

Click on 'KCET Result 2022' on the homepage

To log in, enter all the required credentials and submit

Your KCET results will now display on the screen

Download the same and take a printout of the same for future references

Every year, the KCET is held for candidates seeking admission to Karnataka state colleges for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses. The Karnataka exam authority held the KCET exam this year from June 16 to 18. It should be noted that the KCET 2022 results will not be released until the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results have been released.