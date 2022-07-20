CISCE Class 12th result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon announce the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 on its official website. Once declared, students will be able to check their results at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. The board had announced the ICSE Class 10 results 2022 on its website on July 17. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the CISCE class 12th, result date and time yet.

Both CBSE and CISCE conducted board exams in two terms this year. And apart from ICSE class 12 results, the results of term 1 or semester 1 have already been published.

CISCE Class 12th result 2022: Here is how you can check the result

- Go to the official website of CISCE, at cisce,org, or results.cisce.org

- Click on 'ISC Result 2022'

- A new page will open, now log in using your credentials

- After submitting all details, click on the 'Show Result' button

- Your ISC Class 12th Result for second semester will display on screen

- Download the same and take a printout for future references

The CISCE had declared the ISC Class 12th results on July 24 last year. The overall pass percentage for last year stood at 99.76 per cent for ISC results. CISCE canceled the examination for both Class 10th and 12th last year due to the COVID-19 and students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. ALSO READ: JEE Main revised exam date

Earlier, The ICSE 10th result 2022 were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on July 17, 2022. 99.97% pass in CISCE Board class 10 exam; four students secure Rank 1, girls perform better than the boys.