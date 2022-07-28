KEAM Results 2022: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) results of the Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical (KEAM) Exam 2022 are likely to be released soon. However, the date and time of the KEAM Exam result are yet to release. Students can check their results through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM Results 2022: Here’s how to check results

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KEAM 2022 Result.”

Key in login credentials.

Your KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and take print out for future reference.

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical Exam was held on July 4, 2022, at various locations throughout Kerala, as well as in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.