NewsIndia
KEAM RESULTS 2022

KEAM Result likely to be released SOON at cee.kerala.gov.in- Here’s how to check

KEAM Results 2022: The KEAM Results 2022 are likely to be released soon, however, the date and time of results are yet to be announced, scroll down for further details. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KEAM Result likely to be released SOON at cee.kerala.gov.in- Here’s how to check

KEAM Results 2022: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) results of the Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical (KEAM) Exam 2022 are likely to be released soon. However, the date and time of the KEAM Exam result are yet to release. Students can check their results through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM Results 2022: Here’s how to check results

  • Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KEAM 2022 Result.”
  • Key in login credentials.
  • Your KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and take print out for future reference.

ALSO READ: CHSE 12th Arts Results 2022: Odisha Board Plus Two (+2) Arts Results to be announced on THIS DATE

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical Exam was held on July 4, 2022, at various locations throughout Kerala, as well as in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.

 

 

 

 

Live Tv

KEAM Results 2022keam resultkeam result 2022 datekeam result datekeam 2022 result datecee kerelacee kerela keamcee kerela gov in keam 2022cee

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are MPs causing so much ruckus in Monsoon session?
DNA Video
DNA: Painful story of Tribal community that will leave you stunned
DNA Video
DNA: Scam of fake shopping reviews
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden