CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education will release the Odisha 12th result 2022 for arts on August 8, 2022. Odisha CHSE arts result 2022 will be available on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in, in 2022. However, there is no official confirmation yet on the results. Students can look up their Odisha plus two arts result 2022 by entering their roll number and registration number. On August 8, 2022, the Odisha arts result 2022 will be released. However, the precise Odisha 12th result 2022 arts time has yet to be announced.

CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in 2022. On the homepage, click on the link ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2022’ Enter roll number and registration number. Click on the ‘submit’ button. Odisha +2 results 2022 arts result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future use.

Odisha result 2022 for science and commerce stream was declared on July 27, 2022 at 4 PM by the board. The Science stream had a total pass percentage of 94.12 percent. While commerce received an 89.20 percent pass rate.