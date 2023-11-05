The advent of social media has given unlimited freedom of speech to people but many people take it for granted and indulge in communal rhetorics. Time and again incidents of hate speeches have gone viral on social media attracting user reactions and police action. One such incident came to light when a youth from Ghaziabad's Rafiqabad went on camera to say that Hindus would be crushed like insects and spiders.

The video has since gone viral on social media with netizens tagging the Uttar Pradesh police demanding action. In the video, the youth identifies himself as Ayyan Qureshi and can be heard saying that Hindus are confined to India only. "Insa-Allah, Islam was alive, is alive and will be alive in the whole world. What is Hindus? They will be crushed like insects, spiders the day..(inaudible)...," he said but was interrupted by the anchor who asked him to not speak like this. Despite that, he can be seen saying that he will speak like this.

Qureshi went on to say that there is a government of Hindus and they can do whatever they wish and the day there is a favourable government (of Muslims), all will be cleaned.

Watch The Video Here

He is Ayyan Qureshi from Rafiqabad @Uppolice …



How much time until he gets arrested for hate speech against Hindus?

pic.twitter.com/lZNzUTQZUH — BALA (@erbmjha) November 4, 2023

Taking cognisance of the video, Masuri Police said that the accused has been detained. "Taking immediate cognizance of the viral video on social media, in which objectionable remarks are being made by Ayaan Qureshi against a particular religion, a case is being registered against the accused and the accused is being taken into custody and interrogated. Further legal action is in progress," said the police.

This is yet another incident of hate speech which has gone viral on social media leading to outrage following by a polic action.