New Delhi: BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was on Friday detained by Punjab Police from his West Delhi residence in connection with a case lodged against him. His father, Preetpal Singh Bagga was quoted by ANI as saying, "Today morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room amd punched me in the face."

Bagga's father also said, "The police personnel who came to our home today morning said that Tajinder gave a death threat to Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Police had no information about the incident."

According to information, a case under Section 153-A (creating tension between two communities) 505 (publishing rumours) and 506 (threatening) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged by the Punjab Police, reported IANS. Earlier too, the Punjab Police had come to the national capital to arrest him but failed as Bagga was not found at home. He is reportedly being taken to Mohali.

Soon after his detention, BJP leader Kapil Mishra criticized the Punjab Police for the action. Another party leader Naveen Jindal accused the Aam Adami Party of misusing police, while Praveen Shankar Kapoor termed it "political vendetta".

"Tajinder Bagga illegally detained by Punjab Police. They didn't allow him to even wear his turban. A complaint has been filed over manhandling of Tajindar Bagga by his father. Kejriwal's Hitler-like act will cost him. Punjab Police is acting on directions of Kejriwal," said Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP President.

(With Agency inputs)