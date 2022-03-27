Kerala installs floating bridge at Beypore beach for a ride on waves- Watch

New Delhi: If you are planning to visit Kerala then you can experience a ride on waves at Beypore beach in Kozhikode. The Kerala Tourism Department has installed a 100 meters long floating bridge on which you can have a thrilling experience of beach waves.

One end of the bridge that extends to the sea has a 15 meter wide platform that provides visitors a beautiful view of the sea. Timings to visit the bridge are from 11 am to 6 pm.

The 100 metres long and 3-metre wide floating bridge is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) block and has a capacity of carrying 500 people at a time. However, at present only 50 people wearing life jackets are allowed on the bridge.

Kerala | A floating bridge has been set up by the state tourism department at Beypore beach in Kozhikode to walk along with waves pic.twitter.com/6SGRyUEn2J — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

The bridge built with the help of the District Tourists Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Ports Department will be will be inaugurated by the state public works minister and CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law, PA Mohammed Riyas on March 31, according to Manoramaonline.com.

ALSO READ: Asia's largest Tulip garden opens for visitors in J&K's Srinagar- See pics

Live TV