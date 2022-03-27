हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Beypore beach

Kerala installs floating bridge at Beypore beach for a ride on waves- Watch

One end of the bridge that extends to the sea has a 15-meter wide platform that provides visitors a beautiful view of the sea. 

Kerala installs floating bridge at Beypore beach for a ride on waves- Watch
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: If you are planning to visit Kerala then you can experience a ride on waves at Beypore beach in Kozhikode. The Kerala Tourism Department has installed a 100 meters long floating bridge on which you can have a thrilling experience of beach waves.

One end of the bridge that extends to the sea has a 15 meter wide platform that provides visitors a beautiful view of the sea. Timings to visit the bridge are from 11 am to 6 pm.

The 100 metres long and 3-metre wide floating bridge is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) block and has a capacity of carrying 500 people at a time. However, at present only 50 people wearing life jackets are allowed on the bridge.

The bridge built with the help of the District Tourists Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Ports Department will be will be inaugurated by the state public works minister and CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law, PA Mohammed Riyas on March 31, according to Manoramaonline.com. 

Beypore beach Kerala Floating bridge Kozhikode
