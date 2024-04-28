Advertisement
KERALA LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Kerala Man Arrested For Sharing 'Condolences To Election Commission' Poster On Facebook

A Kochi resident was detained by Kerala police after allegedly sharing a Facebook poster "offering condolences" to the Indian Election Commission.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 09:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Man Arrested For Sharing 'Condolences To Election Commission' Poster On Facebook Pic: Reuters

Kerala police on Saturday apprehended a Kochi resident for a seemingly innocuous Facebook post. The poster, which purportedly offered "condolences" to India's Election Commission, sparked heated debate and legal action. On Friday, authorities filed a case against Mohammed Shaji, a Kakkanad resident, for sharing the controversial poster on social media. The post, made on election day, drew the attention of law enforcement due to its unusual content, news agency PTI reported.

The case pertains to two critical sections of the Indian legal framework:

Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code addresses wanton provocation, specifically the intent to cause riots. Shaji is accused of inciting conflict and animosity by sharing the post.

Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act addresses the promotion of enmity between different classes in relation to elections. The authorities believe that the post was intended to cause division within society.

The case was registered yesterday," said the police. Shaji was arrested immediately but released on bail the same day. The investigation is ongoing as authorities look into the motivations behind the seemingly innocuous message.

The general election for Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats, which took place on April 26, served as the backdrop for this controversy. 
 

