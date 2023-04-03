topStoriesenglish2590775
NewsIndia
KERALA

Kerala: Man Sets Co-Passenger On Fire On Moving Train After Argument; Three Bodies Found On Track

The suspected man, who poured petrol and set on fire a man after an argument on board a train in Kerala, escaped after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

Last Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:45 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kerala: Man Sets Co-Passenger On Fire On Moving Train After Argument; Three Bodies Found On Track

Kozhikode (Kerala): Eight people were injured after an unidentified man poured petrol and set on fire one of them allegedly after an argument on board an Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district on Sunday night. According to railway sources, the incident took place in the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha Kannur Main Executive Express train around 10:00 pm. 

The suspected man, who is yet to be identified, escaped after passengers pulled the emergency chain. 

Reportedly, there was an argument during which a man poured petrol and set on fire one of his co-passengers. 

Other passengers tried to douse the fire and ended up with burn injuries. Those injured included three women. 

"Anilkumar from Thalasseri, his wife Sajisha, their son Advait, Ruby from Kannur and Prince from Thrissur, are among the passengers who were injured," sources said. 

The train was halted at Elathur, and railways authorities were informed about the fire incident.

"All eight passengers with burn injuries have been shifted to hospital and after necessary inspection, the train was dispatched to its destination," Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said.

"Further investigation is underway," they added.

Meanwhile, three people's bodies including that of a child were found near a railway track where the incident occurred.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?