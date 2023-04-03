Kerala: Man Sets Co-Passenger On Fire On Moving Train After Argument; Three Bodies Found On Track

Kozhikode (Kerala): Eight people were injured after an unidentified man poured petrol and set on fire one of them allegedly after an argument on board an Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district on Sunday night. According to railway sources, the incident took place in the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha Kannur Main Executive Express train around 10:00 pm.

The suspected man, who is yet to be identified, escaped after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

Reportedly, there was an argument during which a man poured petrol and set on fire one of his co-passengers.

Other passengers tried to douse the fire and ended up with burn injuries. Those injured included three women.

"Anilkumar from Thalasseri, his wife Sajisha, their son Advait, Ruby from Kannur and Prince from Thrissur, are among the passengers who were injured," sources said.

The train was halted at Elathur, and railways authorities were informed about the fire incident.

"All eight passengers with burn injuries have been shifted to hospital and after necessary inspection, the train was dispatched to its destination," Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said.

"Further investigation is underway," they added.

