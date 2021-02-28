हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala Assembly election 2021

Kerala NCP to finalise candidates for the assembly elections after seat sharing with LDF, says AK Saseendran

Representational Image

Kochi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will initiate the candidate selection for Kerala assembly polls after seat-sharing with Left Democratic Front (LDF) is finalised, said State Transport Minister and NCP leader AK Saseendran on Sunday (February 28).

Speaking to the media in Kochi during NCP’s state executive meeting, Saseendran said the key factor while choosing the candidate will be their chances of victory in the upcoming polls.

"The seats which the NCP is contesting will be decided after discussion in the LDF. After that, we will meet and decide on the candidates. It needs the approval of the central leadership. The key factor of a candidate is the chances of victory. Giving seats to newcomers will also be discussed,” he said.

When asked if he will be contesting in the upcoming, the NCP leader said, "It is up to the party to decide whether I will contest or not. Whatever the party decides, I will be happy." 

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. 

A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

According to the commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates.

