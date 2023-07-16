Kerala Teen Gang-Rape SHOCKER! Boyfriend, Friends Molest Girl Multiple Times, 5 Arrested

Pathanamthitta, Kerala: A shocking case of repeated sexual assault and gangrape of a teenage girl has come to light in Adoor, Kerala. The police have arrested five individuals, including the victim's boyfriend and friends, in connection with the heinous crimes. The incidents, which began in December 2022, were revealed during a counselling session conducted by the District Child Welfare Committee. Here are the key points of the distressing incident:

1. Victim's Statement: The 17-year-old girl disclosed that she had been raped multiple times, starting from last December, by her friend and acquaintances. More recently, her boyfriend sexually assaulted her in June.

2. Multiple Cases Filed: The police have registered four cases, including one for gangrape, based on the girl's statement and medical examination.



cre Trending Stories

3. Arrests Made: The accused individuals who have been arrested include the girl's boyfriend, Sumesh (19), her friend Shakthi (18), and his friends Anoop (22), Abhijith (20), and Aravind (28).

4. Victim's Testimony: The victim's ordeal unfolded when Shakthi allegedly raped her in December. Subsequently, she was sexually assaulted by Anoop. Later, Shakthi invited Anoop, Abhijith, and Aravind to her house, where all except Aravind allegedly gangraped her.

5. Timely Intervention: The matter came to light during a counselling session conducted by the District Child Welfare Committee, which immediately informed the police about the horrific incidents.

6. Swift Action: The police promptly recorded the victim's statement, conducted a medical examination, and registered the cases against the accused individuals.

7. Boyfriend Arrested: Sumesh, the victim's boyfriend, was arrested two days ago and has been remanded in judicial custody.

8. Arrest of Remaining Accused: The police apprehended the rest of the accused individuals last night and this morning, ensuring that they are brought to justice.

9. Legal Proceedings: The case was officially registered in the first week of July, marking a significant step toward seeking justice for the victim.

10. Investigation Ongoing: The police are continuing their investigation into the case, gathering evidence and building a strong case against the accused individuals.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, emphasizing the urgent need for measures to protect vulnerable individuals and ensure their safety. Authorities are determined to ensure justice is served in this harrowing case.