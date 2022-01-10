Kerala tightens COVID-19 curbs amid Omicron surge, caps attendance at marriages, funerals- Details here

New Delhi: In view of the rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (January 10, 2022) directed that the number of attendees at weddings and funerals be limited to a maximum of 50 people.

The decision to limit the number of people at weddings and funerals comes after a COVID review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, a state government release said.

Kerala | CM Pinarayi Vijayan following a COVID19 review meeting has decided to limit the no. of people who can attend weddings and funerals to a maximum of 50.

Dept of Health & Education must ensure that vaccination of those in 15-18 age group is completed this week, he added. pic.twitter.com/SzYp2ZkgTZ — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Earlier, last week the government had directed that the number of people at marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in closed rooms be restricted to 75 and in open spaces to 150.

However, as per the latest decision taken in the COVID review meet, it has been further reduced to 50 without specifying whether it is for closed rooms or open spaces or both.

Additionally, the officials also decided that reunions, ceremonies, and general social, political, cultural and community events should be conducted online, except in urgent situations, the release said.

Precautions, including physical distancing, should be taken when conducting events with physical attendance and if possible, public meetings should be avoided, the release said.

The state government release also added that directions were issued to the Department of Health and Education to ensure that vaccinations for students over the age of 15 are completed this week itself, adding that the departments were considering carrying out vaccinations at educational institutions also.

Kudumbasree elections and gram sabhas can be conducted by following COVID norms like maintaining social distancing, the CM said in the meeting.

He also directed that the telemedicine system should be implemented as well and that awareness programs should be conducted in connection with Omicron, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV