हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Kerala tightens COVID-19 curbs amid Omicron surge, caps attendance at marriages, funerals- Details here

The decision to limit the number of people at weddings and funerals comes after a COVID review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, a state government release said.

Kerala tightens COVID-19 curbs amid Omicron surge, caps attendance at marriages, funerals- Details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: In view of the rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (January 10, 2022) directed that the number of attendees at weddings and funerals be limited to a maximum of 50 people.

The decision to limit the number of people at weddings and funerals comes after a COVID review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, a state government release said.

Earlier, last week the government had directed that the number of people at marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in closed rooms be restricted to 75 and in open spaces to 150.

However, as per the latest decision taken in the COVID review meet, it has been further reduced to 50 without specifying whether it is for closed rooms or open spaces or both.

Additionally, the officials also decided that reunions, ceremonies, and general social, political, cultural and community events should be conducted online, except in urgent situations, the release said.

Precautions, including physical distancing, should be taken when conducting events with physical attendance and if possible, public meetings should be avoided, the release said.

The state government release also added that directions were issued to the Department of Health and Education to ensure that vaccinations for students over the age of 15 are completed this week itself, adding that the departments were considering carrying out vaccinations at educational institutions also.

Kudumbasree elections and gram sabhas can be conducted by following COVID norms like maintaining social distancing, the CM said in the meeting.

He also directed that the telemedicine system should be implemented as well and that awareness programs should be conducted in connection with Omicron, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 curbsOmicronKerala COVID surge
Next
Story

Re-use of expired medicines: SC refuses to interfere with Delhi High Cout order, says THIS

Must Watch

PT11M24S

PM Modi Security Lapse: SC lawyers get threats from Khalistan supporters