Kerala to extend lockdown till June 9, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday (May 29) announced one more week extension of the statewide lockdown till June 9, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister announced the extension of the curfew at a press conference.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The Chief Minister also announced withdrawal of "triple lockdown" in Malappuram district, where the number of cases was high.

However, the general lockdown will continue in the district along with other districts in the state.

The government had earlier extended statewide lockdown twice--on May 16 and May 23--after reviewing the situation.

Kerala on Friday (May 28) said the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the state has come down drastically due to the limited supply and urged the Centre to take measures to ensure continuous supply of shots.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state was doing 2.5 lakh vaccinations per day when the vaccine supply was regular.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala continued its downward trend, with the state on Friday logging 22,318 infections, taking the caseload to 24.40 lakh, while 194 deaths pushed the toll to 8,257.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

