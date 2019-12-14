हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Act

Kerala to look into Disha Act for safety of women

Women activists in Kerala time and again, whenever cases of attack on women and children are reported, have demanded that laws have to be spruced up here and also pointed out that the trial in the case have to be speeded up so that justice is delivered to the victims.

Kerala to look into Disha Act for safety of women
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala Minister on Saturday made it clear that they have no issues in looking into the recently passed Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) 2019 Bill, christened `AP Disha Act` and the Andhra Pradesh Special Court for Specified Offences against Women and Children.

Kerala Minister for Health and Social Welfare KK Shailaja told media that they have no problems to look into the new law passed by Andhra Pradesh.

"What must be noted is that, in Kerala, now itself the laws are very tough and it's only a question of implementation. But now that Andhra Pradesh has passed a new one, we have no issues in looking that up and see what it offers. It will be done and then will see," said Shailaja.

Live TV

It was early this week, that Andhra came out with the new law, which states that anyone convicted in a rape case could be hanged, and the judgement should be made within 21 days if clinching evidences are there.

Women activists in Kerala time and again, whenever cases of attack on women and children are reported, have demanded that laws have to be spruced up here and also pointed out that the trial in the case have to be speeded up so that justice is delivered to the victims.

Tags:
Disha ActrapesCrime against women
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh: Man held for raping eight-year-old daughter in inebriated state

Must Watch

PT26M21S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day