Kerala to reopen higher education institutions for final year students from October 4: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

New Delhi: Even as Kerala witnesses over 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (September 7) said all higher education institutions, including technical, polytechnic and medical will be allowed to reopen from October 4 for final year students.

However, the reopening of the institutions will depend on at least the first dose COVID-19 vaccination of all final year students, faculty and staff.

“Therefore, all final year students of undergraduate and post-graduate courses, faculty and staff must take the first dose of vaccine this week itself,” the CM said during a press meet. Further, Vijayan asked those eligible for the second dose to take the jab as soon as possible.

The CM urged school teachers to complete their vaccination by this week adding that class 10 and 12 students' education was very important. Directing departments of public and higher education to make the necessary arrangements within 10 days, he said that school teachers will be given priority during the vaccination.

Meanwhile, relaxing the existing curbs, Kerala CM withdrew lockdown imposed on Sundays and night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am. The decision to ease the restriction was taken during the COVID-19 review meeting as the weekly test positivity rate fell to 17.91 per cent from 18.49 per cent.

On Tuesday, Kerala logged 25,772 new COVID-19 infections taking the infection tally to 42,53,298. With 189 fatalities, the death toll reached 21,820, a state government release said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV