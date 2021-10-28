Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness in Aryan Khan case, detained by Pune Police

Pune: Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in the drug-on-cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, has been detained in Pune.

"Kiran Gosavi has been detained," said Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday (October 28). The arrest has been made in connection to a 2018 fraud case. Gosavi has been detained by the Pune Police three days after he claimed he would surrender at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

A case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station of Pune city on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud. In 2018, one Chinam Deshmukh had given Rs 6 lakh to him, as he was promised a job in Malaysia. But the job did not materialise, nor did Gosavi return the money, after which a complaint was lodged in the police station when the case of Aryan Khan came to the fore.

Also read: NCB official Sameer Wankhede's sister makes big allegations against Nawab Malik

The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act. Chargesheet was filed in the court as the accused was not found. He is still wanted in the case. Other than this, a case of fraud has also been registered against Gosavi at the Kelwa Police station in Palghar on October 18. As per the police, he had duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs. Notably, Prabhakar Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, has alleged that he took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV