Kolkata: Acting on an intelligence input, the Kolkata Police on Saturday (January 2, 2021) recovered several bombs from the city's Entally area Police Station limits.

As per the information received, the Kolkata Unit of the Military Intelligence, had shared the input with Kolkata Police.

During a raid by the Kolkata Police several bombs were found.

The STF was also part of the operation.

Meanwhile, further investigations are underway.

(This a developing news story, more details are awaited)