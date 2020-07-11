Kolkata Police seeks Eden Gardens galleries to set up COVID-19 quarantine facility

Amid rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19 among the police personnel of Kolkata, the Kolkata Police on Friday requested The Cricket Association of Bengal to set up a makeshift quarantine centre for the cops in the Eden Gardens. It has sought the space under the gallery of blocks E, F, G, H and J with the provision of the kitchen to be provided immediately.

An urgent meeting was held at Lal Bazaar with the CAB officials and thereafter a joint inspection was undertaken at Eden Gardens. Among the CAB Office Bearers, Avishek Dalmiya (President, CAB) and Snehasish Ganguly (Secretary, CAB) were present during the inspection.

It has been decided that under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up such facilities and in case, more space is required, then J block might also be used. Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure.

Since the administrative functioning majorly happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the Association to use them for conducting its activities and/or for its administrative works.