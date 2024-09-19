Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Doctors End Protest, To Resume Duties From Sept 21

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: The junior doctors in West Bengal called off their 40-day protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar medical college and hospital in Kolkata. While announcing the end of their strike, the junior doctors said that they will resume their duties on Saturday. It is pertinent to mention that emergency services will be resumed; however, OPD services will remain suspended.

This comes after the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government accepted most of the demands of the medics. Meanwhile, there have been massive floods in south Bengal where health services are required on priority. Speaking on the development, Dr. Aqeeb said that the protesting medics have achieved a lot during the agitation, but many things remain unachieved. He also said that although the protest has been called off, the agitation is not over.

"On the 41st day of the protest, West Bengal Junior Doctors Front wants to say that we achieved a lot during our agitation, but many things remain unachieved... We made the Kolkata Commissioner of Police resign and the DME and DHS resign. But this doesn't mean the agitation is over. We will take it forward in a new way. We have received a directive from Nabanna after our meeting with the Chief Secretary yesterday. In the directive, we have been assured that safety and security implementations will be made, but it has not been specified when... Threat culture has claimed the life of 'Abhaya'... We still demand that the principal secretary be removed and action be taken on threat culture... Tomorrow we are organising a rally from Swasthya Bhawan to the CGO complex and end our protest. We will keep a close watch on the administration after we resume our duties... If we find anything out of place, we will come back stronger. We are returning to work on Saturday and resume essential services. OPD and OT services will remain suspended because we want to ensure that measures are taken to ensure the security of female colleagues. Our agitation will continue. Justice for Abhaya will always be our priority, and our eyes are on the Supreme Court hearing and on the steps taken by the government," the medic said.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Dr Aqeeb says, "On the 41st day of the protest, West Bengal Junior Doctors Front wants to say that we achieved a lot during our agitation, but many things remain unachieved... We made the Kolkata Commissioner of Police resign and the DME, DHS… https://t.co/ESVrACsWF1 pic.twitter.com/doJGiK1Qq3 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been visiting the flood-hit areas since yesterday. The last meeting with the doctors was attended by the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, during which the demands and suggestions pertaining to security were accepted.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary wrote to the Principal Secretary, giving instructions to ensure adequate availability of on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, deployment of police and security personnel, which would include women, mobile police teams for surveillance at night, a central helpline, panic buttons, and alarms.

In the early hours of Wednesday, doctors announced their decision to continue their protest over the RG Kar rape and murder case. The medics had declared that they would persist with their sit-in and abstain from duties.

The stance remained firm despite the state's response to their previous demands, which included the appointment of Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police chief in place of Vineet Goyal and the dismissal of two senior health department officials.

The doctors, following a lengthy general body meeting that extended from the evening into the night, had dubbed these administrative actions as merely a "partial victory" for their cause.