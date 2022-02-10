Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, granted bail

New Delhi: Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, has been granted bail on Thursday (February 10, 2022).

A Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish Mishra.

It is noteworthy that Teni's son was declared the main accused in the chargesheet filed by Special Investigation (SIT) in the incident that took place on October 3 last year.

In the incident, four farmers were crushed to death under the wheels of a convoy of cars, including the one belonging to the Minister. Four others, including a journalist, were also killed when the convoy ran over a group of farmers demonstrating against the visit of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Teni's native place for a programme.

