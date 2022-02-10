हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashish Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, granted bail

A Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to the prime accused.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, granted bail

New Delhi: Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, has been granted bail on Thursday (February 10, 2022).

A Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish Mishra. 

It is noteworthy that Teni's son was declared the main accused in the chargesheet filed by Special Investigation (SIT) in the incident that took place on October 3 last year. 

In the incident, four farmers were crushed to death under the wheels of a convoy of cars, including the one belonging to the Minister. Four others, including a journalist, were also killed when the convoy ran over a group of farmers demonstrating against the visit of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Teni's native place for a programme.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashish MishraLakhimpur Kheri incidentAjay Mishra Teni
Next
Story

Breaking: Wrestler, the Great Khali, joins BJP in Delhi

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Election On Zee: Mriganka Singh appeals to the public, 'vote first then have refreshments'