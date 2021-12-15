Lakhimpur Kheri incident sub-judice: BJP rejects opposition's demand for sacking MoS Ajay Mishra Teni

New Delhi: Amid opposition seeking resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the BJP on Wednesday (December 15) rejected the demand calling it “unfounded”.

Ruling out a discussion on the issue during the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament, Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal said the matter is sub-judice. “The probe is on under Supreme Court's directions. Such comments (of opposition) are unfounded," Piyush Goyal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Talking to the reporters, he added, "Parliamentary rules dictate that a sub-judice matter is not discussed (in Parliament)."

The opposition has raised its clamour since a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed it a "pre-planned conspiracy". MoS, Home Affairs, Ajay Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, who is under arrest, is among the 13 accused in the violence that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 wherein a total of eight people including four farmers and a journalist were killed.

Demanding dismissal of MoS Teni, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "It has been said that it's (Lakhimpur Kheri incident) is a conspiracy, it obviously is. Everyone knows whose son is involved, we want the minister (MoS Home Ajay Mishra) to resign. We want discussion in Parliament, but PM refuses. They are making excuses."

Depending on how much pressure we put, action will be taken (by govt). We will ensure that this criminal who is a minister...(resigns) & justice is served to families...We had said that farm laws will be taken back, everybody put pressure & farm laws were withdrawn: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/owZbG22VcZ — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal attacked the BJP-led central government for refusing to discuss the issue in Parliament. "Govt is not even allowing discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in the Parliament. The parliament building has become a museum... no debates, no discussion..." he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday owing to protests by the Opposition over SIT's report on Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The Opposition members had stormed into the Well raising slogans with placards in their hands demanding Teni's resignation.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV