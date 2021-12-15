हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Lakhimpur Kheri incident sub-judice: BJP rejects opposition's demand for sacking MoS Ajay Mishra Teni

The opposition parties have increased their demand seeking the resignation of Union minister Ajay Misra Teni since a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed the incident a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Lakhimpur Kheri incident sub-judice: BJP rejects opposition&#039;s demand for sacking MoS Ajay Mishra Teni
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid opposition seeking resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the BJP on Wednesday (December 15) rejected the demand calling it “unfounded”. 

Ruling out a discussion on the issue during the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament, Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal said the matter is sub-judice. “The probe is on under Supreme Court's directions. Such comments (of opposition) are unfounded," Piyush Goyal was quoted as saying by PTI. 

Talking to the reporters, he added, "Parliamentary rules dictate that a sub-judice matter is not discussed (in Parliament)."

The opposition has raised its clamour since a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed it a "pre-planned conspiracy". MoS, Home Affairs, Ajay Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, who is under arrest, is among the 13 accused in the violence that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 wherein a total of eight people including four farmers and a journalist were killed. 

Demanding dismissal of MoS Teni, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "It has been said that it's (Lakhimpur Kheri incident) is a conspiracy, it obviously is. Everyone knows whose son is involved, we want the minister (MoS Home Ajay Mishra) to resign. We want discussion in Parliament, but PM refuses. They are making excuses."

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal attacked the BJP-led central government for refusing to discuss the issue in Parliament. "Govt is not even allowing discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in the Parliament. The parliament building has become a museum... no debates, no discussion..." he was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday owing to protests by the Opposition over SIT's report on Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The Opposition members had stormed into the Well raising slogans with placards in their hands demanding Teni's resignation. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lakhimpur Kheri violenceBJPoppositionMoS Ajay Mishra TeniAshish Mishra
Next
Story

No data on mob lynching in country: Centre in Parliament

Must Watch

PT6M41S

NASA's entry into the Sun's upper atmosphere 'Corona'