Sack MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra: Rahul Gandhi demands after explosive SIT report on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the government to immediately sack Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs in the wake of explosive SIT report probing the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

The UP Police SIT, probing the case, has said in its report that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a "planned conspiracy".

“They're not allowing us to speak so House is being disrupted. We said that a judgement has come and a minister is involved, a discussion be allowed. But they don't want to discuss,” Rahul Gandhi said. "Certainly", he said when asked if MoS Teni should resign from his post.

Several Congress MPs in Lok Sabha, including Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, moved an adjournment motion in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs.

MOS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra`s son Ashish Mishra is involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which took the lives of eight people including four farmers, earlier in October.

In his letter to Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance namely: the UP Police SIT report has highlighted that massacre of farmers at Lakhimpur was a pre-planned conspiracy and not a negligent act."

"The SIT has recommended for the modification of the charges against all the accused. The Government should immediately sack the MoS Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra and ensure justice is delivered to the families of the victims," the Wayanad MP stated in his letter.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We will demand that the Government sack the minister."

"If PM Modi has even an iota of devotion for Ganga Mata, he must advise his minister (Ajay Misra Teni) to resign or he himself should decide and sack him. I think it will further enhance his image because he is working on an image makeover right now," he added.

Other than Rahul Gandhi, Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh and Congres MP Manickam Tagore and Deepender Singh Hooda have also given the adjournment motion over the issue.

K Suresh demanded MoS Home Ajay Misra "to step down immediately so that a fair investigation is carried out (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident), culprits are brought to book, and farmers are delivered justice."

Suresh added, "Revelation of SIT that a planned conspiracy to murder farmers protesting in Tikunia (Lakhimpur Kheri) on 3 October and SIT seeking permission to book Ashish Mishra, is an expose of those behind the intentional attempt to murder protesting farmers.’’

"On October 3, a vehicle allegedly crushed down farmers who were protesting against the farm laws. Reportedly, the vehicle belonged to Ashish, who is the son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra.

Meanwhile, MoS Teni met with his son in jail yesterday and gave no hint that he resigning. As the ruling BJP prepares for polls in Uttar Pradesh and four other states early next year, Ajay Mishra has become a huge liability.

The killings at Lakhimpur Kheri caused massive anger among farmers, one of the most important voting blocs in the elections. On October 3, eight people were killed at Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers' protest.

After four farmers and a journalist were run over, violence broke out in which three more, including two BJP workers, were killed. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra.

