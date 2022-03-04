Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC to hear plea for cancellation of Ashish Mishra's bail on March 11

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

As per PTI, lawyer Prashant Bhushan said that the Allahabad high court while granting the bail, did not follow the law laid down and failed to consider aspects like evidence tampering and fleeing from justice. Bhushan added, “The problem is that other accused are also moving.”

“I can list on March 11 only. Other judges have to be available,” a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said today. "File a memo before the high court that we are hearing on March 11," the bench added.

Three family members of farmers, who were killed in the violence on October 3 last year, have sought a stay on the high court's bail order, saying the verdict was "unsustainable in the eyes of law as there has been no meaningful and effective assistance by the state to the court in the matter".

Ashish Mishra is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which had left eight people, including four farmers and one journalist, dead last year. The Allahabad High Court had granted Mishra bail on February 10. Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in the violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

After four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, a driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the incident that triggered an uproar among the opposition parties and farmers protesting against Centre's three farm laws.

(With agency inputs)

