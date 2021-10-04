Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Uttar Pradesh govt refuses permission to land Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s chopper

New Delhi: Amid huge Opposition uproar over the death of four farmers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday (October 4) denied entry to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s helicopter in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The UP Home Department in its response to the Punjab government’s Civil Aviation Department on Channi government seeking permission to land the CM’s chopper in Lakhimpur Kheri, said, “Due to imposition of Sec 144 in Lakhimpur Kheri, it's not possible to grant permission for the visit of Punjab CM and Deputy CM."

UP Home Department writes to Punjab Govt's Civil Aviation Dept on Punjab Govt seeking permission to land its CM's chopper in Lakhimpur Kheri, states, 'Due to imposition of Sec 144 in Lakhimpur Kheri, it's not possible to grant permission for the visit of Punjab CM & Deputy CM.' pic.twitter.com/IdrpWOUUHq — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Earlier today, Punjab CM Channi said, “Expressing solidarity with bereaved families of farmers, I'm leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri to be with my brothers & sisters in this hour of grief. I've also sought permission from UP Govt to allow landing/taking off of chopper at the site.”

Besides Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal, also said they would be sending delegations to Uttar Pradesh.

In the violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest in the state, eight people lost their lives on Sunday, including four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The rest four who died were present in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Moreover, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was also not allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in the Hargaon area on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Meanwhile, the UP government has announced a judicial inquiry in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence stating that an FIR has been registered based on farmers` complaints. Addressing a press conference, Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar further said that farmers have allowed the police to take the victims` bodies for postmortem after being assured of arrests soon. "An FIR has been registered based on farmers` complaints under the relevant sections. A judicial inquiry will take place to probe the matter under a retired high court judge," the ADG was quoted as saying by ANI.

