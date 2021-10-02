Lal Bahadur Shastri's life will be an inspiration for countrymen: PM Narendra Modi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 2, 2021) paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. PM Modi took it to Twitter and said, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. His life based on values and principles will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen."

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। मूल्यों और सिद्धांतों पर आधारित उनका जीवन देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

The former prime minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri who was born on October 2, 1904 in Uttar Pradesh’s Mughalsarai district, shares his birthday with the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Lal Bahadur Shastri entered politics at a young age as a satyagrahi in the Indian National Movement and became the Minister of Police and Transport of the newly independent India

On August 15, 1947, he became the Minister of Police and Transport in independent India.

Shastri became the Prime Minister of India in 1964 and led the country during the India-Pakistan war in 1965. He coined the slogan `Jai Jawan Jai Kisan` which resonated with masses and was widely accepted. On January 11, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent after a cardiac arrest.

(With ANI inputs)

