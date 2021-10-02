LIVE: PM Modi to visit Rajghat, pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary today (October 2, 2021), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Rajghat in the national capital to pay tributes to the 'Father of the Nation'. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will launch the Jal Jeevan Mission App and interact with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis/ Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) on Jal Jeevan Mission via video conferencing.

As part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Kavaratti (Lakshadweep).

The All India Congress Committee is also scheduled to hold a seminar on 'Gandhi is not just past but also the future' today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the 'All India Car Rally' of the National Security Guard from the Red Fort under the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

