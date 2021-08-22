हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal rains

Landslide reported in Himachal Pradesh near Khalini road, no casualties reported

District administration has deployed the forest team and NHAI team on the spot, and no casualties have been reported till now.

Landslide reported in Himachal Pradesh near Khalini road, no casualties reported
File photo

Shimla: A landslide occurred near Khalini road in Shimla, informed the Diversity and equal opportunity Center (DEOC) on Sunday.

The landslide leads to the blockage of Khalini road due to which one truck and three parked cars got damaged as a tree fell upon them. The road was closed for four hours, as the restoration work was in progress.

District administration has deployed the forest team and NHAI team on the spot, and no casualties have been reported till now.

Meanwhile, at least 35 people were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday, a state disaster management official said.

The truck with three persons collided with the bus carrying 32 passengers near Jabli-Dharampur around 11.30 am, he added.

The bus was on its way towards Shimla, while the truck was going towards Kalka.

All the injured persons have been taken to the civil hospital Dharmapur for treatment, the official added.

However, no one was seriously injured in the accident, he added.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Himachal rainsHimachal landslidelandslide damage
Next
Story

Goa gets its first alcohol museum, origin story of Feni to be displayed as well

Must Watch

PT21M18S

Kabul Evacuation: 23 Afghan Hindu-Sikhs also included in the passengers brought to India