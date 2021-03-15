हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Late because of a helicopter glitch but won't call it conspiracy: Amit Shah takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee's TMC

Amit Shah was referring to Nandigram where Mamata Banerjee, during her rally, suffered injuries on her leg and shoulder and alleged that she was pushed by four or five men. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@BJP4India

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (March 15) attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that his helicopter faced a glitch which made him late, but he will not call it a 'conspiracy'. 

Addressing a campaign rally in West Bengal’s Ranibandh in the Bankura district, Shah said, “I am a little late today because of some glitch in my helicopter but I won't call it a conspiracy.” 

Shah was referring to the Nandigram where Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries on her leg and shoulder and alleged that she was pushed by four or five men. 

The Union minister further said that if BJP is voted to power in the state, they will implement the seventh pay commission for the state government employees. 

Taking a tig at the West Bengal CM, Shah said, “Didi (Banerjee), when you got hurt in your leg, you felt pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But, what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons. Did you ever try to feel their pain?”

"You never felt the pain of these people. They will give you a befitting reply while casting their votes in the assembly polls," he added. 

Shah promised that if BJP comes to power in the state, they will focus on the welfare of the tribals. "TMC seeks cut money even for a tribal certificate. We will ensure the land rights of the tribals. The special focus will be on education, health and drinking water for the tribals in the area. We will also mention it in our manifesto." 

Earlier, Shah had attended a virtual rally in Jhargram, West Bengal. He slammed the Banerjee-led TMC government and said that Bengal which was once India’s leader is now entangled in “goondaraj”.

(With inputs from agencies)

