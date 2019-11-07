close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi lawyers

Lawyers, Delhi Police officials' meet fails to break impasse over Tis Hazari incident, strike to continue on Friday

Lawyers coordination committee Chairman Advocate Mahavir Sharma said, "We refused to talk as from the side of the police only Joint CP Rajesh Khurana was present in the meeting." Two special cops, DCP and Joint CP were supposed to attend the meeting.

Lawyers, Delhi Police officials&#039; meet fails to break impasse over Tis Hazari incident, strike to continue on Friday

After Delhi High Court suggested both lawyers and Delhi police, to meet and amicably resolve the dispute over the Tis Hazari incident, representatives of the Coordination Committee of Bar associations of Delhi on Thursday met senior Police officials at Police Headquarters in the national capital. However, the meet failed to break the impasse and the strike will continue on Friday.

Live TV

Lawyers coordination committee Chairman Advocate Mahavir Sharma said, "We refused to talk as from the side of the police only Joint CP Rajesh Khurana was present in the meeting." Two special cops, DCP and Joint CP were supposed to attend the meeting.

An argument over the parking issue led to clashes between the lawyers and the Delhi Police in Tis Hazari court complex on November 2. People from both sides received injuries during the violent confrontation.

The issue has since then snowballed, with the protest by the lawyers seeking the arrest of police personnel involved in the clashes entering the fourth day on Thursday. Aggrieved by the incident, the Delhi Police had on Tuesday staged an unprecedented protest at police headquarters seeking the arrest of the lawyers. 

Tags:
Delhi lawyersDelhi PoliceTis Hazari
Next
Story

Zee Exclusive: Sikhs fought fierce battle against Mughals to save Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya

Must Watch

PT12M43S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 7th November 2019