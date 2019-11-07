Lawyers, Delhi Police officials' meet fails to break impasse over Tis Hazari incident, strike to continue on Friday

After Delhi High Court suggested both lawyers and Delhi police, to meet and amicably resolve the dispute over the Tis Hazari incident, representatives of the Coordination Committee of Bar associations of Delhi on Thursday met senior Police officials at Police Headquarters in the national capital. However, the meet failed to break the impasse and the strike will continue on Friday.

Lawyers coordination committee Chairman Advocate Mahavir Sharma said, "We refused to talk as from the side of the police only Joint CP Rajesh Khurana was present in the meeting." Two special cops, DCP and Joint CP were supposed to attend the meeting.

An argument over the parking issue led to clashes between the lawyers and the Delhi Police in Tis Hazari court complex on November 2. People from both sides received injuries during the violent confrontation.

The issue has since then snowballed, with the protest by the lawyers seeking the arrest of police personnel involved in the clashes entering the fourth day on Thursday. Aggrieved by the incident, the Delhi Police had on Tuesday staged an unprecedented protest at police headquarters seeking the arrest of the lawyers.