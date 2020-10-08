Leaders mourn Ram Vilas Paswan's death, remember his political wisdom and enviable rapport with masses

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 74, his family members said. He was admitted to a private hospital in the national capital for the last several days.

The news of his demise was announced by his son Chirag Paswan, who tweeted, "Papa… Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa ..." He also shared an old photo of him and his father along with the tweet.

According to his close family members, Paswan breathed his last at around 8.20 p.m. at the Fortis Hospital. Paswan had recently undergone heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan had said on October 4. He was operated upon at a private hospital in the national capital. He had long suffered from a heart condition.

Paswan was a minister in the Narendra Modi government, the UPA government as well as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government at the Centre. Ram Vilas Paswan was in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders.

Earlier, in a tweet, Chirag Paswan had said his father underwent a heart surgery due to sudden developments, which forced him to cancel a party meeting and rush to his father's side. He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He was admitted to the Fortis Escorts Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was suffering from kidney and heart ailments and was admitted on August 24. In 2017, he had undergone heart valve surgery.

Mourning his death several leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across party lines paid their tribute. President Ram Nath Kovind said, "In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized."

"A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters," he also tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity."

"Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hard work and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas," he tweeted.

"Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added.

रामविलासजी के निधन से बिहार राज्य और राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में भी बड़ी रिक्तता पैदा हो गयी है। उनके साथ मेरी बहुत लम्बी और अच्छी मित्रता थी। उनका निधन मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवार एवं समर्थकों को संबल प्रदान करें। ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री रामविलास पासवान जी का निधन मेरे लिए अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। अपने लम्बे राजनीतिक जीवन में उन्होंने हमेशा ग़रीबों, दलितों एवं वंचितों के कल्याण के लिए काम किया। उनकी गिनती बिहार की मिट्टी से जुड़े क़द्दावर नेताओं में थी और उनके सभी दलों के साथ अच्छे सम्बंध थे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020

भारतीय राजनीति व केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल में उनकी कमी सदैव बनी रहेगी और मोदी सरकार उनके गरीब कल्याण व बिहार के विकास के स्वपन्न को पूर्ण करने के लिए कटिबद्ध रहेगी। मैं उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ और दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2020

चाहे 1975 के आपातकाल के विरुद्ध संघर्ष करना हो या मोदी सरकार में कोरोना महामारी में गरीब कल्याण के मंत्र को सार्थक करना हो, राम विलास पासवान जी ने इन सभी में अद्वितीय भूमिका निभाई है। कई महत्वपूर्ण पदों पर कार्यरत रहते हुए, पासवान जी अपने सरल व सौम्य व्यक्तित्व से सबके प्रिय रहे। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2020

सदैव गरीब और वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण व अधिकारों के लिए संघर्ष करने वाले हम सबके प्रिय राम विलास पासवान जी के निधन से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। उन्होंने अपने राजनीतिक जीवन में हमेशा राष्ट्रहित और जनकल्याण को सर्वोपरि रखा। उनके स्वर्गवास से भारतीय राजनीति में एक शून्य उत्पन्न हो गया है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2020

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Deeply shocked & moved to learn about untimely demise of our very revered veteran leader & a very respected senior in Union Ministry Sh Ram Vilas Paswan ji. My sincerest condolences! May God give our young friend Chirag & the family the strength to bear this loss."

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "End of an era! Sad at the passing away of senior leader, illustrious Parliamentarian and Union Cabinet Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. His life & times are a lesson of how strong determination can take one to the zenith of one's career. Condolences Chirag Paswan & family."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "I am extremely saddened to learn about the demise of political stalwart Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. His contribution towards the upliftment of the downtrodden will always be remembered. May his soul find eternal peace. My condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti"

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Extremely saddened by the demise of senior leader Sri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a towering leader who leaves behind a rich political legacy which will remain unparalleled for a long time. The nation will truly miss him and his selfless service!

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said, "Passing away of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, is an irreparable loss to the Govt, People of Bihar & the country. His persona & conviction to serve our people will be deeply missed. Condolences to the family. Om Shanti"