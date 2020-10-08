Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan no more, says son Chirag Paswan

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) patron Ram Vilas Paswan passed away, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted on Thursday. Paswan had recently undergone heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan had said on October 4.

Chirag Paswan tweeted in Hindi, "Papa… Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa ..."

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who was in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, was hospitalised for the last few weeks. He was operated upon at a private hospital in the national capital.

He had long suffered from a heart condition. Earlier, in a tweet, Chirag Paswan had said his father underwent a heart surgery due to sudden developments, which forced him to cancel a party meeting and rush to his father's side.

He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He was admitted to the Fortis Escorts Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was suffereing from kidney and heart ailments and was admitted on August 24. In 2017, he had undergone heart valve surgery.

Mourning his death several leaders across party lines paid their tribute. President Ram Nath Kovind said, "In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized."

"A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters," he also tweeted.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "End of an era! Sad at the passing away of senior leader, illustrious Parliamentarian and Union Cabinet Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. His life & times are a lesson of how strong determination can take one to the zenith of one's career. Condolences Chirag Paswan & family."