I have lost a friend, valued colleague, says PM Narendra Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan's death

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock over the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. The Prime Minister said that Ram Vilas Paswan's demise is a personal loss to him. He said to have lost a friend, a valued colleague, and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity.

Taking to social media, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity."

Recollecting his memories with Ram Vilas Paswan, PM Modi said, "Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hard work and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas."

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. pic.twitter.com/naqx27xBoj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

"Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi added.

Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday evening breathed his last at a Delhi hospital. Recently, he had undergone heart surgery recently.

Paswan has been active in Indian politics for over five decades and was one of the most noted Dalit leaders.

His son and LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted to inform about his father's death. Chirag Paswan tweeted, "Papa...You are not in this world today but I know no matter where you are, you will always be with me. Miss you papa."

Ram Vilas Paswan's death is likely to have an impact in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.