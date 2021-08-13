Lefthanders day 2021: Did you know these interesting facts about left-handed people?

New Delhi: Left-handed people enjoy a special day to celebrate and create awareness around it. Celebrated for the first time in 1976, this day highlights the advantages and disadvantages of being a 'leftie'.

Speculations and studies over the years have not been able to explain why a person is gifted with left-handedness but these surveys have brought to light some very fascinating facts.

If you know a lefty, maybe you will find some of these facts true! Read the facts below to know more:

Naturally good at leadership

From Leonardo Da Vinci to Barack Obama there have been countless brilliant leaders that have used their creative ways to lead people and inspire them to be their absolute best in whichever field of work they belonged to.

Unique brain connectivity

Although there is still a lot of debate and speculation around this feature, left-handed people seem to be dominant in the fields of art and other creative or sporty activities. An Oxford study however, states that in left-handed people the brain is more coordinated than the right handed people.

This claim is still up for debate as there is not enough scientific debate to confirm it.

Have an advantage at sports:

With everyone else learning to play for and against with their right side, left-handed people have the advantage of confusing the opponent and being absolute star players in sporting events against other teams or individuals.

They are especially over-represented in fighting sports like boxing and other martial arts.

Better at verbal communication:

According to surveys conducted, lefties seem to be better at verbal communication than right-handed people. These studies also say lefties have a cognitive advantage which makes it easier for them to understand and respond in an appropriate manner.

Happy left-handers day!

