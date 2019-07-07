Let's wait and see: BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Karnataka's political crisis

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister, BS Yeddyurappa, on Sunday said that people must wait and watch the political developments unfolding in the state. He said that he was going to Tumkur and returned to Bengaluru at 4 pm. When asked to comment on Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah's claim that BJP was involved in forcing the Congress and Janata Dal Secular MLAs to resign, Yeddyurappa preferred to remain silent but stressed that he has nothing to do with the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

"I am going to Tumkur and I will come back at 4 pm. You know about the political developments. Let's wait and see. I don't want to answer to what HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah say. I am nowhere related to this," said the former Karnataka CM.

In a related development, Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that he was in touch with 5-6 rebel Congress MLAs. Siddaramaiah, however, said that he cannot reveal all details at the moment. According to Siddaramaiah, all Congress MLAs are loyal to the party and everyone will remain loyal to the party.

"I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can't reveal all details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress and JDS have gone into damage control mode after the 11 MLAs resigned from membership of the Karnataka Assembly on Saturday and flew to Mumbai in a chartered plane. Both parties are working overtime to keep their MLAs together in order to prevent a collapse of the alliance government in Karnataka.

Eight MLAs from Congress and three from JDS tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh on Saturday and it is expected that the doctor would take a final decision on the future of these MLAs on Tuesday. The eight rebel MLAs of Congress are currently staying in Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel and it is expected that the three JDS MLAs would join them at the same venue later on Sunday.