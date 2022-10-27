'Liar in chief': BJP's Gautam Gambhir attacks Arvind Kejriwal amid Garbage mountain row

New Delhi: Former cricketer and current BJP East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Ghazipur landfill, which is located in his district, and said that the AAP leader was only bringing up the issue in preparation for the upcoming municipal elections in Delhi. "I've been to the Ghazipur mountain eight times since 2019, and the Chief Minister did not come even after I asked him again and again," he said in a tweet in Hindi, calling Mr Kejriwal "barsati mendhak" or "a frog that emerges only during rains", and "liar in chief". "He cannot see people's pain," Mr Gambhir said, attaching a letter written to Mr Kejriwal in 2020, soon after he was elected Chief Minister a third time.

"I would like to draw your attention to the biggest landfill site in Asia… It is a matter of great concern for all of us being public servants. The people living nearby… are in a very plightfull (sic) situation," reads the letter.

The AAP has not yet reacted to his tweet, though it has over the past few months been accusing the BJP of "turning the entire city into a garbage dump".

Gambhir's letter further said , "As the CM of Delhi, you should visit the site for [those people's] sake," and invites him to see work done by the central government and BJP-led civic body.

It's not clear how he responded to this invite, but Kejriwal visited the site today amid protests by BJP workers. He promised that if AAP is voted to run the MCD, "we will clean Delhi and overhaul its sanitation, just as we have overhauled the education and health systems".

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur garbage mountain. He said the BJP, sitting in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the last 15, is responsible for the garbage situation of Delhi.