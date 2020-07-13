Libero videoconferencing app - India's alternative to foreign apps being developed by 25-year-old Vamsi Kurama

New Delhi: The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus across the world has made almost every professional confined to their homes forcing them to use several video conferencing platforms for smooth flow of their work.

The COVID-19 lockdown has also made a 25-year old IT professional from Andhra Pradesh to develop an application called 'Libero', that could be an alternative to other such platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Driven by the 'Make in India' initiative, Vamsi Kurama, who hails from the Kakinada town and is the Chief Technology Officer at Soulpage IT, has developed the Libero app and has also submitted the prototype to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for their 'Innovation Challenge for Video Conferencing Solution'.

Earlier on April 13, Ravi Shankar, the Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister, had announced the Innovation Challenge for Video Conferencing Solution under the Digital India Programme for the Indian startups and innovators to develop a world-class video conferencing solution.

Vamsi's entry has also been selected as one of the five entries out of over 2,000 entries.

The other companies in the fray, includes HCL and Zoho.

Vamsi while talking to Zee Media said, "I have focussed on few major features in my prototype that includes a whiteboard, meeting notes, noise cancellation, seamless audio-video transmission, leverage Artificial Intelligence and this gives users a good experience."

Vamsi added, "Why should we give our data to other nations. Our data should be with us. Make in India is a good platform for young entrepreneurs and there is a lot of space for professionals like us to innovate. Libero app is also part of our effort to boost Make in India and Swadeshi call."

Most of the common video conferencing platforms are from foreign nations, mainly from China, which effectively means that the users' data and information stay in the hands of the foreign nations.

Recently, 59 Chinese applications were banned by the Indian government, that has resulted in the focus once again being shifted to the 'Swadeshi' products and 'Make in India' campaign.

Vamsi's Libero application is going through a final process and would be market-ready within a month, given that his prototype is selected among the other five competitors.

