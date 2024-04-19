Advertisement
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

LIC ADO 2023 Results Declared; Check Out The Steps To Download Here

LIC ADO Scorecard 2024 Released at licindia.in

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 08:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The 2024 LIC ADO Score Card is now available! Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has unveiled the scorecards for the Apprentice Development Officer Recruitment Exam 2024 on licindia.in. Those who took the exam can view their results on IBPS's official online result portal, ibpsonline.ibps.in/licadojan23, and download their scorecards. This recruitment drive aims to fill 9294 ADO vacancies.

How To Download LIC ADO Score Card 2024?

Candidates can check their scorecard by following the steps given below -

1. Visit the official website at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

2. Navigate to the 'Careers' section on the homepage.

3. Locate and click on the link for "LIC ADO 2023 Recruitment."

4. Enter your login credentials as prompted and proceed.

5. Your LIC ADO Scorecard for 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Review and download your scorecard for your records.

7. Consider printing a hard copy for future reference.

